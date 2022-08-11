See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in West Des Moines, IA
Dr. Steven Cahalan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Cahalan, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Cahalan, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Dr. Cahalan works at Unity Point Surgery & Neurology in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Unity Point Surgery & Neurology
    6600 Westown Pkwy Ste 220, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 241-2250
  2. 2
    Unity Point Surgery & Neurology
    1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 411, Des Moines, IA 50316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 265-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cahalan?

    Aug 11, 2022
    Explains the surgery and recovery very well. Anticipates problems and gave advice to avoid problems. Couldn’t be happier
    Sam Allan Campbell — Aug 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Cahalan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Cahalan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cahalan to family and friends

    Dr. Cahalan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cahalan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Cahalan, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Cahalan, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376658237
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ia Meth Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Iowa Methodist Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Cahalan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahalan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cahalan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cahalan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cahalan has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cahalan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahalan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahalan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahalan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahalan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Cahalan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.