Dr. Steven Cahalan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahalan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cahalan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Cahalan, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Cahalan works at
Locations
-
1
Unity Point Surgery & Neurology6600 Westown Pkwy Ste 220, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2250
-
2
Unity Point Surgery & Neurology1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 411, Des Moines, IA 50316 Directions (515) 265-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cahalan?
Explains the surgery and recovery very well. Anticipates problems and gave advice to avoid problems. Couldn’t be happier
About Dr. Steven Cahalan, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1376658237
Education & Certifications
- Ia Meth Med Center
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cahalan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cahalan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cahalan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cahalan works at
Dr. Cahalan has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cahalan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahalan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahalan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahalan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahalan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.