Overview

Dr. Steven C Dresner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Dresner works at USC Roski Eye Institute, Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA, Santa Monica, CA and Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.