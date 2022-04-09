Overview

Dr. Steven Burstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Burstein works at Los Angeles Cardiology Assocs in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.