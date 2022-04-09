Dr. Steven Burstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Burstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Burstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Burstein works at
Locations
Los Angeles Cardiology Associates1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 703, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (909) 881-7144
California CardioVascular Institute1100 Wilshire Blvd Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 223-1100
Roger D Duber DO Inc685 N 13th Ave Ste 9, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 949-3977Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extraordinary bedside manner. Wonderful staff
About Dr. Steven Burstein, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1386638153
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- Johannesburg Hosp
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burstein has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burstein speaks Armenian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Burstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.