Dr. Steven Burres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Burres, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Burres, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Burres works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Steven A Burres MD INC465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 1012, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 385-0590
-
2
Steven A Burres MD835 W Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-4246
- 3 6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste LL3, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions
-
4
Steven A Burres MD INC5750 Downey Ave Ste 100, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 531-9423
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burres?
He did my nose. At first I was unhappy with the results, but it was all in my head like a body dysmorphic disorder that was the original problem really. And in time I became comfortable with it and confident, and it looked flawless to others, one of the better looking noses out there. I really think Dr. Burres is a good guy. I eventually became a kind of famous actor and video creator with my own feature films I play the lead in and videos. He literally did my nose as a teenager back in the late 90s with money I saved mowing lawns. And today no one would think I did anything to my nose, again I look attractive and am a leading man actor. Didn't like reading the bad reviews about Dr. Burres so thought I'd tell what I really think of him.
About Dr. Steven Burres, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1891853214
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Wayne St U
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burres works at
Dr. Burres has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burres speaks German and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Burres. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.