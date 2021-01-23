Overview

Dr. Steven Buda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their residency with University Of Ne Med Center



Dr. Buda works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.