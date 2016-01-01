See All Plastic Surgeons in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Steven Buchman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Buchman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Buchman works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft and Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 936-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Dentofacial Anomalies
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Steven Buchman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700984572
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Buchman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buchman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buchman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buchman works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Buchman’s profile.

    Dr. Buchman has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft and Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

