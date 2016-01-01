Dr. Steven Buchman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Buchman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Buchman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Buchman works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchman?
About Dr. Steven Buchman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1700984572
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchman works at
Dr. Buchman has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft and Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.