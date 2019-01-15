Dr. Steven Buchholz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Buchholz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Steven Buchholz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Buchholz works at
Locations
-
1
Anaheim Foot Clinic & Podiatry Grp1011 W La Palma Ave Ste 100, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 774-1550
-
2
Now suite 200500 S Anaheim Hills Rd Ste 242, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (714) 774-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchholz?
Dr. Buccholz was caring, patient, and thorough. He examined my toe in an unhurried manner and explained everything. I would definitely see him again for any foot problems.
About Dr. Steven Buchholz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1508935214
Education & Certifications
- Bristol Foot Clinic
- Icpm
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchholz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchholz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchholz works at
Dr. Buchholz has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchholz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchholz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.