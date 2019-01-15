Overview

Dr. Steven Buchholz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Buchholz works at Buchholz and Spak DPM in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.