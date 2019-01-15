See All Podiatrists in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Steven Buchholz, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Steven Buchholz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Buchholz works at Buchholz and Spak DPM in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Anaheim Foot Clinic & Podiatry Grp
    1011 W La Palma Ave Ste 100, Anaheim, CA 92801
    Now suite 200
    500 S Anaheim Hills Rd Ste 242, Anaheim, CA 92807

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Electronic Shock Wave Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Functional Orthotic Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 15, 2019
    Dr. Buccholz was caring, patient, and thorough. He examined my toe in an unhurried manner and explained everything. I would definitely see him again for any foot problems.
    Anaheim, CA — Jan 15, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Buchholz, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    41 years of experience
    English
    1508935214
    Education & Certifications

    Bristol Foot Clinic
    Icpm
    FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Buchholz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buchholz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buchholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buchholz works at Buchholz and Spak DPM in Anaheim, CA. View the full address on Dr. Buchholz’s profile.

    Dr. Buchholz has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchholz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchholz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

