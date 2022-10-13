Overview

Dr. Steven Brown, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Colon & Rectal Surgeons of Greater Hartford in South Windsor, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT and Plainville, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Destruction of Anal Tumor and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.