Dr. Steven Brourman, MD
Dr. Steven Brourman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
California Orthopedic Institute, 10700 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 309, Los Angeles, CA 90025, (310) 657-2202
- Riverside Community Hospital
Dr. Brourman is a great orthopedic surgeon. This is a busy office but his staff is always polite and helpful. I had three surgeries and he took good care of me! He is not one to spend a lot of time with the patient, but your medical needs will be met under his care.
About Dr. Steven Brourman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1891768396
- L'Institut Francais De La M
- Allegheny Genl Hospital|Deaconess Harvard Surgery Serv|Weill Cornell Medical College
- Usc/La Co Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
