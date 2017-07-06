Dr. Steven Brotzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brotzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Brotzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Brotzman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Ascension Seton Northwest11113 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 977-0000
North Austin Sports Medicine12176 N Mopac Expy Ste D, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 977-0000
Brotzman Sports Medicine11652 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 977-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My sixteen year old son's knee was operated on due to a football injury. Dr. Brotzman spent a lot of time talking to us about the procedure and what to expect. My son no longer has pain in his knee and is able to continue all physical activity he had enjoyed previously. I highly recommend Dr. Brotzman and his team!
About Dr. Steven Brotzman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clinic
- Baylor University
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
