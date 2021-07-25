Dr. Steven Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Brooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Brooks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Orlando Health Medical Group515 W State Road 434 Ste 302, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 842-6114
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brooks saved my life. Though he's a surgeon, he recommended radiation as a conservative option. He takes the whole situation into his diagnosis and is very sensitive to fears, needs, and concerns of his patients. I'm so lucky to have found Dr. Brooks. Consult with him BEFORE you accept surgery as the only option.
About Dr. Steven Brooks, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992868228
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brooks speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.