Overview

Dr. Steven Brooks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brooks works at Orlando Health Medical Group in Longwood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.