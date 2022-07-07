See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Augusta, GA
Dr. Steven Brooks, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Brooks, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Brooks, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Brooks works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Monofixation Syndrome
Strabismus
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Monofixation Syndrome
Strabismus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Brooks?

Jul 07, 2022
Dr. Brooks is an excellent clinician who performed my eye muscle surgery and the outcome was even better than expected. It was a long time coming for me to correct a significant 4th nerve palsy - changed my life!
Rachel — Jul 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Steven Brooks, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Brooks, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brooks to family and friends

Dr. Brooks' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Brooks

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Brooks, MD.

About Dr. Steven Brooks, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1043289085
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Michigan Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of California-Los Angeles Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • University Of Hawaii
Internship
Medical Education
  • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brooks works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Brooks’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.