Overview

Dr. Steven Brooks, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Brooks works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

