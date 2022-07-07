Dr. Steven Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Brooks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Brooks, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Brooks works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brooks?
Dr. Brooks is an excellent clinician who performed my eye muscle surgery and the outcome was even better than expected. It was a long time coming for me to correct a significant 4th nerve palsy - changed my life!
About Dr. Steven Brooks, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043289085
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Medical Center
- University of California-Los Angeles Medical Center
- University Of Hawaii
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brooks using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.