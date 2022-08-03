Dr. Steven Brock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Brock, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Brock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Medical Clinic Of North Texas811 W Interstate 20 Ste 120, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 468-3393
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to see Dr Brock for over 30 years and have found him to be the consummate professional. He is dedicated, friendly, thorough and knowledgeable in every aspect of his profession. I would highly recommend Dr Brock to anyone seeking medical care.
About Dr. Steven Brock, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.