Dr. Steven Brizendine, DDS
Dr. Steven Brizendine, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Galt, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Brizendine works at
Steven F. Brizendine DDS. MS580 C St, Galt, CA 95632 Directions (209) 227-6141
Steven F. Brizendine DDS. MS321 State Highway 49 Ste 3, Sutter Creek, CA 95685 Directions (209) 232-7375
Steven F. Brizendine DDS. MS525 S Fairmont Ave Ste D, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 227-6813
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
The office is very warm and inviting, my kids live the salt water fish tank! The staff are very friendly, knowledgeable and helpful. Dr. B is funny and has his corny jokes. Seems serious about his business and wanting the best results, so expects us parents and kids to follow the rules. With little to no wait time to be seen, we really enjoy coming here. Love the contests and Mind Benders!
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Brizendine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brizendine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brizendine using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brizendine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brizendine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brizendine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brizendine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brizendine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.