See All Orthodontists in Galt, CA
Dr. Steven Brizendine, DDS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Brizendine, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Brizendine, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Galt, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Brizendine works at Steven F. Brizendine DDS. MS in Galt, CA with other offices in Sutter Creek, CA and Lodi, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven F. Brizendine DDS. MS
    580 C St, Galt, CA 95632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 227-6141
  2. 2
    Steven F. Brizendine DDS. MS
    321 State Highway 49 Ste 3, Sutter Creek, CA 95685 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 232-7375
  3. 3
    Steven F. Brizendine DDS. MS
    525 S Fairmont Ave Ste D, Lodi, CA 95240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 227-6813

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ceramic Dental Braces
Dental Crowding
Grinding of Teeth
Ceramic Dental Braces
Dental Crowding
Grinding of Teeth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brizendine?

    Nov 14, 2018
    The office is very warm and inviting, my kids live the salt water fish tank! The staff are very friendly, knowledgeable and helpful. Dr. B is funny and has his corny jokes. Seems serious about his business and wanting the best results, so expects us parents and kids to follow the rules. With little to no wait time to be seen, we really enjoy coming here. Love the contests and Mind Benders!
    K. S. in Lodi, CA — Nov 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Brizendine, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Brizendine, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brizendine to family and friends

    Dr. Brizendine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brizendine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Brizendine, DDS.

    About Dr. Steven Brizendine, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437278496
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Brizendine, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brizendine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brizendine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brizendine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brizendine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brizendine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brizendine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brizendine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Brizendine, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.