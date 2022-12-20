See All Ophthalmologists in North Bergen, NJ
Ophthalmology
Dr. Steven Braunstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Braunstein works at Steven W Braunstein, MD in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Edgar G Braunstein MD PA
    7316 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 (201) 869-3253

  Christ Hospital

Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 20, 2022
    Very good eye doctor with a great staff
    Michael Molloy — Dec 20, 2022
    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1821182494
    Medical Education
    TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Steven Braunstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Braunstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Braunstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Braunstein works at Steven W Braunstein, MD in North Bergen, NJ.

    Dr. Braunstein has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Braunstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braunstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braunstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

