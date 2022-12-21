Dr. Steven Brant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Brant, MD
Dr. Steven Brant, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
UMG Gastroenterology125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-5524
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Brant is one of the most knowledgeable doctors regarding IBD you could ever find. Smart and caring! When others wanted to remove my colon, he prescribed the exact medicinal cocktail to save it. My UC has been stable for 5 years now. I am so very grateful.
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Brant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brant using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brant.
