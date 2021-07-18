Overview

Dr. Steven Brandes, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Brandes works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Urinary Incontinence and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.