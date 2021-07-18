See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Brandes, MD

Urology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Brandes, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Brandes works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Urinary Incontinence and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Urinary Incontinence
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 18, 2021
    Dr Brandes did an uretra reconstruction for my husband which was completely destroyed by another doctor at the time of a prostate reductionsurgery. There were two mayor procedures that were done to correct the problem. I give thanks to God and to Dr Brandes for giving my husband his normal life back. Hope that people are lucky enough to find him during critical times.
    Martha Ramirez — Jul 18, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Brandes, MD

    • Urology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255359899
    Education & Certifications

    • University Calif San Francisco
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • Urology
