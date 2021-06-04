Overview

Dr. Steven Brandeis, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Brandeis works at Dr. Brian Harlin in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.