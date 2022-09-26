Overview

Dr. Steven Brand, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Brand works at Foris Surgical Group LLP in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.