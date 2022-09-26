See All General Surgeons in Frederick, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Brand, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (200)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Brand, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Brand works at Foris Surgical Group LLP in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foris Surgical Group, LLP
    45 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 211, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 694-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 200 ratings
    Patient Ratings (200)
    5 Star
    (197)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 26, 2022
    My wife had three milar cysts to be removed. Dr. Brand examined her, told her what needed to be done, offered local or general anesthesia, explained how pain management would be handled and what her results should be. He said pain usually was minimal, but would be handled with an Rx if she desired. My duties to care for her were thoroughly explained and helpful suggestions were offered as well. My wife had an amazing experience and commented, "If I had known this would have been this easy, I wouldn't have put it off for a year!" The prescription was not needed - over the counter meds did the job of pain relief - minimal as it was. Her hair has been coming back more quickly than we imagined and we have nothing but appreciation for a job well done by Dr. Brand and his team!
    About Dr. Steven Brand, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457320046
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Muhlenberg
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Brand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brand works at Foris Surgical Group LLP in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Brand’s profile.

    Dr. Brand has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    200 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

