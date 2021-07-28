Dr. Steven Brady, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Brady, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Brady works at
Cascade Eye & Skin Centers PC1703 S Meridian Ste 101, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions (253) 848-3000
Cascade Eye And Skin Centers11216 Sunrise Blvd E Ste 3-102, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 848-3000
Cascade Eye and Skin Centers PC5225 Cirque Dr W Ste 200, University Place, WA 98467 Directions (253) 564-3365
Quest Diagnostics4907 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 857-4477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Superb surgeon and attentive to patient wellness, as I was undergoing cancer treatments while Dr. Brady had to perform two surgeries to restore my vision. It was done without complications, with respect and in a timely manner. He is an ophthalmologist for life.
About Dr. Steven Brady, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1396873246
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Med Ctr, Ophthalmology Madigan Army Med Ctr, Family Medicine
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brady works at
Dr. Brady has seen patients for Presbyopia, Glaucoma and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.