Dr. Steven Boskovich, MD
Dr. Steven Boskovich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Michigan Retina-vitreous Institute1290 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 732-6231
Outstanding ophthalmologist. Explains everything very clearly. I would highly recommend him to family and friends.
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Boskovich has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boskovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
