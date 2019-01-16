Overview

Dr. Steven Boskovich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Boskovich works at Michigan Retina Vitreous Inst in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.