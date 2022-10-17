Overview

Dr. Steven Borer, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Borer works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT and Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.