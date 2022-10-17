Dr. Steven Borer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Borer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Borer, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Borer works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Retreat Ave Ste 811, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-5712
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group376 Tollan Tpke, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 522-5712
Cardiology, Electrophysiology, Cardiac Rehab11 South Rd Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 522-5712
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing doctor Borer annually over 10 yrs, had a ablation in 2008, and he follows up with me, didn't feel right few months back, weak, out of breath easily, so he saw me, and discovered MVP, sent me for ultrasound, and said after results was being underestimated, went for 2nd, same thing, so went down esophagus, and confirmed he was right, went to catholic lab thru artery in wrist, all now confirmed SEVERE MITRO VALVE PROLAPSE, referred me to #1 surgeon in New England, Dr Hisham, who is performing, repair or replacement of valve Nov 30th, he has done over 1000 fixes, helps who you know, he has best bed side manor, explains everything, spends time, Evan squeeze me in for my pre op, when nurse said not possible, he is the greatest, educated, nice, cardiovascular doc out there. and is young so he will out live me, I'll be 69, Thank you Dr Borer, for your expertise!!!
About Dr. Steven Borer, DO
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1528210119
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Med
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
