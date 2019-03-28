Dr. Steven Boniol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boniol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Boniol, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Boniol, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Locations
Christus Highland Medical Center1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 681-4138
- 2 2539 Viking Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 681-4138
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, knowledgeable, and the very BEST! He explains the disease and treatments. Always ready to explain in detail and answer any questions from his patients.
About Dr. Steven Boniol, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boniol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boniol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boniol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boniol has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boniol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Boniol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boniol.
