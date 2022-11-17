Overview

Dr. Steven Bomeli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Bomeli works at PULMONARY & CRITICAL CARE OF ATLANTA in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.