Dr. Steven Bomeli, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (140)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Bomeli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Bomeli works at PULMONARY & CRITICAL CARE OF ATLANTA in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Advanced Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates
    960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 943-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Mixed Parotid Tumor Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 140 ratings
    Patient Ratings (140)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 17, 2022
    I have had a condition called hypercalcemia(elevated calcium) due to hyperparathyroidism. I was referred to Dr. Bomeli for further evaluation. He was able to ultrasound my neck to discover the site of the problem on my first visit. Outpatient surgery went extremely well with very clear, specific instructions on management and care. 5 weeks later, my incision is minimal and my chronic legs aches have diminished significantly. Dr. Bomeli was confident without being cocky and took his time to explain everything to me on both visits. He truly is a great ENT surgeon.
    Thom Pantino — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Bomeli, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639372147
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgia Regents University - Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    • Notre Dame
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Bomeli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bomeli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bomeli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bomeli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bomeli works at PULMONARY & CRITICAL CARE OF ATLANTA in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bomeli’s profile.

    Dr. Bomeli has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bomeli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    140 patients have reviewed Dr. Bomeli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bomeli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bomeli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bomeli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

