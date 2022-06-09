Dr. Steven Bollinger, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bollinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Bollinger, DDS
Overview
Dr. Steven Bollinger, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Columbus, IN.
Dr. Bollinger works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care at Columbus Crossing2145 W Jonathan Moore Pike, Columbus, IN 47201 Directions (812) 407-4884Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bollinger?
Very friendly, very professional
About Dr. Steven Bollinger, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1982990594
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bollinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bollinger accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bollinger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bollinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bollinger works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bollinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bollinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bollinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bollinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.