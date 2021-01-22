Dr. Bokshan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Bokshan, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Bokshan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Bokshan works at
Locations
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-3976Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lisa Flores Lcsw P.A.3518 Drawbridge Pkwy, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 275-0927
Rih Orthopedic Foundation Inc.2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 443-4205
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bokshan is an amazing Orthopedic Surgeon with excellent bedside manner. He is knowledgeable and his office staff is great!! Would recommend him highly to anyone needing Orthopedic care.
About Dr. Steven Bokshan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1821476607

