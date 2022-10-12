Overview

Dr. Steven Bojarski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Reid Health.



Dr. Bojarski works at Reid Neurology Associates in Richmond, IN with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.