Dr. Steven Boc, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Boc, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lower Bucks Hospital.
Dr. Boc works at
Foot and Ankle Center of Philadelphia LLC235 N Broad St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 238-2020
Foot And Ankle Center12310 Academy Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154 Directions (215) 637-3121
Lower Bucks Hospital501 Bath Rd, Bristol, PA 19007 Directions (267) 878-0904
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
When you're left in a mess from the previous surgeon this is who you need to see as I did.
- Podiatry
- English
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Boc has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boc works at
Dr. Boc has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Boc. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boc.
