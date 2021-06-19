Dr. Steven Block, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Block, DPM
Dr. Steven Block, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ohio County Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Lexington Foot Center Psc1901 Leitchfield Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 684-5252
- Ohio County Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
We were very pleased with the care that we received from Dr. Block. He was very concerned and caring. We were dealing with a bad diabetic toe infection and it was finally healed. We recommend him to our friends. Davis Family 6/17/2021
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Block accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Block has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Stress Fracture of Foot and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Block on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
