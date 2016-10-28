Dr. Steven Bloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Bloch, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Bloch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They completed their residency with University of Wisconsin-Madison
Dr. Bloch works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Ambulatory Surgery1160 Park Ave W Ste 2E, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 432-0840
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloch?
Dr Bloch did a great job with my tummy tuck, breast lift and augmentation. It looks so natural that even I sometimes forget I had it done! After a few years of exercising, it became obvious I could get results I wanted without surgery. (I had 4 kids, and I'm happy to say I can fit into skinny jeans with ease!) thanks Dr Bloch!
About Dr. Steven Bloch, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1265548333
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloch works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.