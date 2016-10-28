See All Plastic Surgeons in Highland Park, IL
Dr. Steven Bloch, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Steven Bloch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They completed their residency with University of Wisconsin-Madison

Dr. Bloch works at North Shore Ambulatory Surgery in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Ambulatory Surgery
    1160 Park Ave W Ste 2E, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 432-0840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 40 ratings
Patient Ratings (40)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(13)
About Dr. Steven Bloch, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265548333
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Wisconsin-Madison
Internship
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

