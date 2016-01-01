Overview

Dr. Steven Blobstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Blobstein works at Steven H Blobstein MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Cellulitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.