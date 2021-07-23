See All Spine Surgeons in Providence, RI
Dr. Steven Blazar, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3 (67)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Blazar, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.

Dr. Blazar works at Care New England - Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Providence, RI with other offices in Pawtucket, RI, Attleboro, MA, Lincoln, RI and North Smithfield, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Care New England Department of Orthopedic Surgery
    100 BUTLER DR, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 729-2800
  2. 2
    Orthopedics Ri Inc.
    588 PAWTUCKET AVE, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 722-2400
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Group Inc.
    16 Hillside Ave, Attleboro, MA 02703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 222-4496
  4. 4
    Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med
    6 Blackstone Valley Pl Ste 530, Lincoln, RI 02865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 334-3700
  5. 5
    Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med
    285 Governor St, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 722-2400
  6. 6
    Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med
    905 VICTORY HWY, North Smithfield, RI 02896 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 722-2400
  7. 7
    Physiotherapy Associates
    594 Great Rd, North Smithfield, RI 02896 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 722-2400
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Providers
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Blazar, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700825908
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New Eng Bapt Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Mass Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Elizabeth's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Blazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blazar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Blazar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

