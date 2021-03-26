Dr. Steven Blatchford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatchford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Blatchford, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Blatchford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Blatchford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valley Ent PC395 N Silverbell Rd Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 792-2170
-
2
Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital1601 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 792-2170
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blatchford?
Dr. Blatchford solved a 27-year problem by ordering and interpreting a swallow study. He listened patiently and explained clearly. He is the best.
About Dr. Steven Blatchford, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285688366
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blatchford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blatchford accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blatchford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blatchford works at
Dr. Blatchford has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blatchford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blatchford speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatchford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatchford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatchford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatchford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.