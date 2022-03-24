See All Podiatrists in Lancaster, CA
Dr. Steven Black, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Black, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lancaster, CA. 

Dr. Black works at Steven E Black DPM in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven E. Black Dpmpc
    44444 16th St W Ste 103, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 940-8888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Black, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235228636
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • DR. WILLIAM M. SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AT ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Black, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Black works at Steven E Black DPM in Lancaster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Black’s profile.

    Dr. Black has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

