Dr. Steven Bindrim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bindrim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Bindrim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Bindrim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Bindrim works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Associates PC801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
-
2
The Endoscopy Center North629 Delozier Way Ste 100, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 588-5121
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bindrim?
Very personal and professional
About Dr. Steven Bindrim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1255306072
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bindrim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bindrim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bindrim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bindrim works at
Dr. Bindrim has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bindrim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bindrim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bindrim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bindrim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bindrim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.