Dr. Steven Billings, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Belton, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Billings works at Braces By Billings in Belton, MO with other offices in Parkville, MO and Platte City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.