Steven Biggs, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Steven Biggs, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Kalispell, MT. 

Steven Biggs works at Pinnacle Chiropractic Pllc in Kalispell, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinnacle Chiropractic Pllc
    211 Parkway Dr, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 756-5985
    Back To Health
    248 3rd Ave E, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 756-5985
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Steven Biggs, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457388472
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Steven Biggs, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Biggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Steven Biggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Steven Biggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Steven Biggs works at Pinnacle Chiropractic Pllc in Kalispell, MT. View the full address on Steven Biggs’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Steven Biggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Biggs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Biggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Biggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

