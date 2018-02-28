See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fort Lee, NJ
Dr. Steven Bernstein, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Bernstein, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital.

Dr. Bernstein works at The Office of Dr. Steven A. Bernstein in Fort Lee, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Office of Dr. Steven A. Bernstein
    1608 Lemoine Ave Ste 205, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 482-8236
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    The Office of Dr. Steven A. Bernstein
    377 Jersey Ave Ste 590, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 482-8236

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hudson Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Steven Bernstein, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatric Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1427221712
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Emory University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Bernstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

