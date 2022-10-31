Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Berman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Berman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Dr. Berman works at
Locations
Nevada Pain and Spine Specialists605 Sierra Rose Dr Ste 4, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 689-5410
Quail Surgical and Pain Management Center6630 S McCarran Blvd Ste C25, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 827-7555
Renown Rehabilitation Hospital1495 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-3500
Renown Health Medical Group1155 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient for 20 years and in that time I have gotten the education to improve my control on chronic pain and be able to go down on pain medication. The kindness and compassion Dr Burman and his nurse assistants are is fantastic as well as the rest of the staff.
About Dr. Steven Berman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
