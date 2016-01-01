See All Pediatricians in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Steven Berman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Berman, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Berman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Berman works at Group Health Tacoma Sth Med Ctr in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Tacoma South Medical Center
    9505 S Steele St, Tacoma, WA 98444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Difficulty With Walking
Newborn Jaundice
Arthritis
Difficulty With Walking
Newborn Jaundice

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?

Photo: Dr. Steven Berman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Berman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Berman to family and friends

Dr. Berman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Berman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Berman, MD.

About Dr. Steven Berman, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 58 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1629125810
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ill Hosp
Residency
Internship
  • Cook Co Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital
  • St. Clare Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Berman works at Group Health Tacoma Sth Med Ctr in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Berman’s profile.

Dr. Berman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.