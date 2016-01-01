Dr. Steven Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Berman, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Berman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Berman works at
Locations
-
1
Group Health Tacoma South Medical Center9505 S Steele St, Tacoma, WA 98444 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?
About Dr. Steven Berman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 58 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1629125810
Education & Certifications
- Ill Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Berman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.