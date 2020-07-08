Dr. Steven Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Berman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Berman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Berman works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Centers of NY3594 E Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10465 Directions (718) 518-1108
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?
Very professio
About Dr. Steven Berman, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1407846652
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Einstein Mc
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berman speaks Russian, Spanish and Tagalog.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.