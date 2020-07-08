Overview

Dr. Steven Berman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Berman works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.