Dr. Steven Berger, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Berger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Locations
John C. Holdsworth PC275 Bicentennial Hwy, Springfield, MA 01118 Directions (413) 783-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berger is a very friendly doctor and is seriously concerned about his patients. I can attest that he thoroughly enjoys what he does! Thanks for everything!
About Dr. Steven Berger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Cataract and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.