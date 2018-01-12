Overview

Dr. Steven Berger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Berger works at John C. Holdsworth PC in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Cataract and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.