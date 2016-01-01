See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Steven Bennett, DO

Pain Medicine

Overview

Dr. Steven Bennett, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. 

Dr. Bennett works at Westmed Medical Group in Greenwich, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greenwich Hospital
    5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    

    About Dr. Steven Bennett, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841291077
