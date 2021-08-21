Dr. Belen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Belen, DO
Dr. Steven Belen, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Commerce Cardiology Associates1 William Carls Dr # 100, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 937-4764
Steven Belen, DO, FACC44000 W 12 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 305-8707
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Dr Steven Belen really cares about his patients !!
About Dr. Steven Belen, DO
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Sinai Hospital, Baltimore, MD
- Botsford Hospital, Farmington Hills, Mi
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Belen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belen has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Belen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.