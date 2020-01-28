Dr. Steven Beldner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beldner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Beldner, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Beldner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Hand and Wrist Center of Lenox Hill210 E 64th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10065 Directions (917) 277-3766
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a professional guitarist. I took a fall the Monday before Thanksgiving 2019. I was fortunate to find Dr. Beldner. I was able to schedule an appointment right after the holiday he did the surgery the next day. The office and surgical staff showed great compassion and efficiency. Dr. B. did a great job with the procedure and all follow ups. I don't believe I could have gotten any better care anywhere in the world. So grateful to be back playing again at full function!!
About Dr. Steven Beldner, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beldner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beldner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beldner has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beldner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beldner speaks Italian and Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Beldner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beldner.
