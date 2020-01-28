Overview

Dr. Steven Beldner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Beldner works at Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Hand and Wrist Center of Lenox Hill in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

