Dr. Steven Beldner, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Beldner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Beldner works at Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Hand and Wrist Center of Lenox Hill in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Hand and Wrist Center of Lenox Hill
    210 E 64th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 277-3766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
Jan 28, 2020
I'm a professional guitarist. I took a fall the Monday before Thanksgiving 2019. I was fortunate to find Dr. Beldner. I was able to schedule an appointment right after the holiday he did the surgery the next day. The office and surgical staff showed great compassion and efficiency. Dr. B. did a great job with the procedure and all follow ups. I don't believe I could have gotten any better care anywhere in the world. So grateful to be back playing again at full function!!
Richard Frank — Jan 28, 2020
About Dr. Steven Beldner, MD

  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
  • 31 years of experience
  • English, Italian and Spanish
  • 1740396019
Education & Certifications

  • New York University Medical Center
  • New York University Medical Center,
  • New York University School of Medicine|NYU Medical Center
  • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
  • Hand Surgery
