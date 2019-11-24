Dr. Steven Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Becker, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Becker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Associates700 Shadow Ln Ste 235, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 382-3221
Shuja and Associates Inc.3540 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 682-0405
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After waiting for 2+Hours for the Top Doc to see me, i approached him at the nurses station. Sick and in pain i may have been seen as abrasive or rude. Dr Becker responded with professionalism, efficacy, and compassion. Post op, he ensured my expected ride could and would be found to safely take me home. He was kind and understanding, supportive and exceeded any ethical and /or requisite post op care and follow ups. He was above parr assuring that I was well and healing in all facets of my being. Dr Becker, to me, was a wonderful man and MD. If you can get past irritating experiences of most Dr. Visits, He is, without a doubt, my favorite Dr. Thank you Dr. Becker for all you provided to help my healing. I am grateful to have had you in my life. I trust you are well. You have ever been in my thoughts, in my heart and in my prayers. *BIG bio photon emissions hug, gratitude and acknowledgement. ??Speranza
About Dr. Steven Becker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922098896
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Becker speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
