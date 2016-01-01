See All General Surgeons in Fair Lawn, NJ
Dr. Steven Becker, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Becker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Libre De Bruxelles and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital.

Dr. Becker works at Steven I Becker MD in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fair Lawn Plaza Med Vascular Clinic
    33-00 BROADWAY, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 797-3040
    Steven I. Becker, MD
    11247 Queens Blvd Ste 109, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 268-5707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abdominal Disorders
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abdominal Disorders

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Steven Becker, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1851472690
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Vincents Hospital
Internship
  • Mt Sinai City Hosp
Medical Education
  • University Libre De Bruxelles
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

