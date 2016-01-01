Dr. Steven Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Becker, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Becker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Libre De Bruxelles and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital.
Dr. Becker works at
Locations
Fair Lawn Plaza Med Vascular Clinic33-00 BROADWAY, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 797-3040
Steven I. Becker, MD11247 Queens Blvd Ste 109, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 268-5707
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Becker, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hospital
- Mt Sinai City Hosp
- University Libre De Bruxelles
- General Surgery
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Becker speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
