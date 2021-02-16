Dr. Bayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Bayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Bayer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bayer works at
Locations
Boston Fertility & Gynecology130 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 434-6500
Albany IVF Fertility399 Albany Shaker Rd, Loudonville, NY 12211 Directions (518) 434-9759
- 3 824 Boylston St Ste 100A, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 735-9000
Boston IVF at The Women's Hospital4199 Gateway Blvd Ste 2600, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 842-4530
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He's warm and compassionate and involved.
About Dr. Steven Bayer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
