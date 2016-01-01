Dr. Steven Baxter, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baxter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Baxter, DDS
Overview
Dr. Steven Baxter, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Maize, KS.
Dr. Baxter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baxter Dental Associates Inc3800 Reed Ave, Maize, KS 67101 Directions (316) 202-1033
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baxter?
About Dr. Steven Baxter, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1295820736
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baxter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baxter accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baxter works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baxter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baxter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.