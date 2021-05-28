Dr. Steven Baumgarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumgarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Baumgarten, MD
Dr. Steven Baumgarten, MD is a Pulmonologist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC750 Route 73 S Ste 401, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 375-1288
Very good felt safe
About Dr. Steven Baumgarten, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1528038114
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- St Lukes-Roosevelt
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Dr. Baumgarten has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baumgarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baumgarten has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baumgarten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumgarten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumgarten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumgarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumgarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.